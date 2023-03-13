Fairly heavy showers above 50mm expected in two provinces

March 13, 2023   07:24 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts, the Department of Meteorology says in its weather forecast today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

