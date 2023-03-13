Another discussion held on restructuring CEB

Another discussion held on restructuring CEB

March 13, 2023   10:39 am

Another discussion regarding the restructuring process of the Ceylon Electricity Board has taken place between the Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and the CEB trade unions last evening (Mar. 12).

All trade unions affiliated with the CEB have reportedly participated in the discussion held at the ministerial premises.

Minister Wijesekera has made a lengthy explanation to the trade union representatives regarding the process of restructuring the CEB.

Meanwhile, the trade unions have mentioned that they are in agreement with certain matters presented by the minister.

They have also requested the minister to seek proposals from the trade unions pertaining to future measures related to the restructuring of CEB.

In addition, the collective agreement with the CEB trade unions, electricity tariffs, the government’s tax policy, and other related matters have been taken up for discussion during the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission makes written request from Finance Minister on funds for LG polls (English)

Election Commission makes written request from Finance Minister on funds for LG polls (English)

Election Commission makes written request from Finance Minister on funds for LG polls (English)

Banks have more liquidity after gray market operations were killed - CBSL chief (English)

Banks have more liquidity after gray market operations were killed - CBSL chief (English)

Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa confident SLPP will claim victory in polls (English)

Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa confident SLPP will claim victory in polls (English)

Energy Minister Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

Energy Minister Kanchana hints at possible reduction in fuel prices (English)

Professionals trade union collective warns of island-wide strike on March 15

Professionals trade union collective warns of island-wide strike on March 15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.12

Probe launched into Chief Inspector who interrogated abandoned infants mother

Probe launched into Chief Inspector who interrogated abandoned infants mother

Fuel prices likely to reduce in April

Fuel prices likely to reduce in April