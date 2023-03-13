Another discussion held on restructuring CEB

Another discussion regarding the restructuring process of the Ceylon Electricity Board has taken place between the Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera and the CEB trade unions last evening (Mar. 12).

All trade unions affiliated with the CEB have reportedly participated in the discussion held at the ministerial premises.

Minister Wijesekera has made a lengthy explanation to the trade union representatives regarding the process of restructuring the CEB.

Meanwhile, the trade unions have mentioned that they are in agreement with certain matters presented by the minister.

They have also requested the minister to seek proposals from the trade unions pertaining to future measures related to the restructuring of CEB.

In addition, the collective agreement with the CEB trade unions, electricity tariffs, the government’s tax policy, and other related matters have been taken up for discussion during the meeting.