Arrest warrant issued for Wimal Weerawansa

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued an arrest warrant for MP Wimal Weerawansa to be arrested and presented before the courts for failing to attend the hearing of a case.

The order was given when a case filed by Cinnamon Gardens Police against a group of individuals including the MP was called today (Mar. 13) for a hearing.

The relevant case was filed on the charges of causing public inconvenience by blocking the roads around the United Nations (UN) Compound at Thummulla, Colombo when the then-UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Prince Zeid Al Hussein visited Sri Lanka in the year 2016.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis this morning.

Seven including MP Wimal Weerawansa, Weerakumara Dissanayake, Piyasiri Dissanayake, Mohammed Muzammil Jayantha Samaraweera and Rojer Senevirathne have been named as the accused in the case.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate, who took notice of the absence of MP Wimal Weerawansa in the court, ordered the case to be recalled on June 19, after issuing an arrest warrant on the MP.