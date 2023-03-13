Immigration Dept apologizes to Mahindananda; probe underway into airport mishap

March 13, 2023   02:00 pm

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says an investigation is underway after MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who arrived at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to depart for a foreign visit, was turned away last week.

Issuing a statement, the department explained that, as per the information received, the situation arose after an employee incorrectly entered the data of someone else into the system as the MP’s passport data.

Accordingly, the employee who is responsible for the mishap has been suspended, pending an inquiry, the department said further.

Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have initiated further investigations regarding the incident, it added.

The Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, in his statement, apologized to MP Aluthgamage for the inconvenience caused to him.

On Friday night (March 10), MP Aluthgamage was turned away at the Katunayake airport citing an overseas travel ban imposed by the Matugama court.

Subsequently, the parliamentarian had informed the Controller General of Immigration & Emigration that no such order has been issued against him.

