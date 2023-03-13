10 killed In Central Mexico Bar Shooting

10 killed In Central Mexico Bar Shooting

March 13, 2023   05:18 pm

Ten people were shot to death and another five were wounded in an attack at a bar in Mexico’s central state of Guanajuato, officials said Sunday.

The attack took place after 11:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (0500 GMT) at the “El Estadio” bar, when a group of armed men burst in and opened fire at customers and employees of the bar along a highway that connects the cities of Celaya and Queretaro.

The current death count is seven men and three women, officials said.

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial region and home to some of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, has become the country’s bloodiest state.

Two cartels, Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generacion, are fighting deadly turf wars in the state, where they are known to conduct drug trafficking and fuel theft.

Source - AFP

-Agencies

