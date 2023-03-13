President Ranil congratulates Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for securing a historic third term as the President.

The Sri Lankan president also commended the progress China has made under Xi’s leadership.

While appreciating the support extended by China during the economic challenges facing Sri Lanka, Wickremesinghe was also thankful for the financial assurances given by the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China, paving way for the final stage to secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package under the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Xi Jinping on Friday (March 10) secured a precedent-breaking third five-year term as the president of China while tightening his grip as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Nearly 3,000 members of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for Xi, 69, to be president in an election where there was no other candidate.

The voting lasted for about an hour and the electronic counting was completed in about 15 minutes.

The stage was set for another Xi term when he did away with presidential term limits in 2018. His power was already extended last October when he was reconfirmed for another five years as general secretary of the central committee of the ruling Communist Party.



-with input from agencies