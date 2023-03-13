Sarana Gunawardene granted bail

March 13, 2023   06:55 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered former deputy minister Sarana Gunawardene to be released on bail, after serving indictments over the charges of misusing three vehicles belonging to the National Lotteries Board (NLB), while serving as its chairman.

The order was issued when the case was taken up before High Court Judge Mahen Weeraman today (Mar. 13).

Accordingly, the court ordered the former deputy minister to be released under two personal bails each worth Rs. 1 million.

