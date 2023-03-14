Professionals say conclusive solutions not provided during Monday meeting

The discussion held between the government and the trade union collective of professionals on Monday evening (March 13) ended unsuccessfully, the secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Dr. Haritha Aluthge said conclusive solutions were not tabled by the government for the professionals to put an end to their ongoing trade union action.

However, the government’s side responded positively to the alternatives that were proposed previously to boost the state revenue, he added.

The officials who joined the discussion have assured the trade union collective of professionals that they would be given a political solution by today (March 14) after an analytical report on Monday’s meeting was submitted to the President.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Secretariat, was attended by the Secretary to the President, Finance Ministry’s Secretary, the Senior Economic Advisor to the President and several other officials of the Finance Ministry.