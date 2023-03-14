Professionals say conclusive solutions not provided during Monday meeting

Professionals say conclusive solutions not provided during Monday meeting

March 14, 2023   05:45 am

The discussion held between the government and the trade union collective of professionals on Monday evening (March 13) ended unsuccessfully, the secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Dr. Haritha Aluthge said conclusive solutions were not tabled by the government for the professionals to put an end to their ongoing trade union action.

However, the government’s side responded positively to the alternatives that were proposed previously to boost the state revenue, he added.

The officials who joined the discussion have assured the trade union collective of professionals that they would be given a political solution by today (March 14) after an analytical report on Monday’s meeting was submitted to the President.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Secretariat, was attended by the Secretary to the President, Finance Ministry’s Secretary, the Senior Economic Advisor to the President and several other officials of the Finance Ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

Cardinal slams attempts to challenge SC interim order using privilege issue (English)

Cardinal slams attempts to challenge SC interim order using privilege issue (English)

Govt has taken principled decision to expand fuel distribution - President (English)

Govt has taken principled decision to expand fuel distribution - President (English)

GMOA to expand its strike to remaining five provinces tomorrow

GMOA to expand its strike to remaining five provinces tomorrow

Sajith says govt raised privilege issue in parliament to postpone election (English)

Sajith says govt raised privilege issue in parliament to postpone election (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.13

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.13

BASL felicitates President Ranil on completion of 50 years at the Bar

BASL felicitates President Ranil on completion of 50 years at the Bar

LG polls: Trade unions accuses Govt. Printer of sabotaging ballots printing

LG polls: Trade unions accuses Govt. Printer of sabotaging ballots printing