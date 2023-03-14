Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island

March 14, 2023   08:23 am

Several spells of light showers may occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo   via Puttalam, and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

