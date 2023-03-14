Trade union actions continue as talks with govt unsuccessful

The trade union collective of professionals says its members are carrying on the strike action today (March 14) as planned, as Monday’s meeting with the government was unfruitful.

Following the meeting held with the Presidential Secretary and the Finance Ministry officials on Monday evening, the professionals told reporters that they were not provided with conclusive solutions.

Accordingly, the government medical officers will expand its token strike to Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, North Central and Uva provinces today.

On Monday, their strike action brought the functions at all government hospitals in Western, Southern, Eastern and North-western provinces to a standstill.

The president of Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA), Prof. Shyama Banneheka said university lecturers are engaging in a continuous strike as conclusive solutions were not provided for their demands.

Ceylon Bank Employees’ Union president Channa Dissanayake mentioned that the BOC employees are planning to stage protests in Colombo this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Education Non-Academics Employees’ Union will launch a strike from March 15.