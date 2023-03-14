Trade union actions continue as talks with govt unsuccessful

Trade union actions continue as talks with govt unsuccessful

March 14, 2023   09:32 am

The trade union collective of professionals says its members are carrying on the strike action today (March 14) as planned, as Monday’s meeting with the government was unfruitful.

Following the meeting held with the Presidential Secretary and the Finance Ministry officials on Monday evening, the professionals told reporters that they were not provided with conclusive solutions.

Accordingly, the government medical officers will expand its token strike to Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, North Central and Uva provinces today.

On Monday, their strike action brought the functions at all government hospitals in Western, Southern, Eastern and North-western provinces to a standstill.

The president of Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA), Prof. Shyama Banneheka said university lecturers are engaging in a continuous strike as conclusive solutions were not provided for their demands.

Ceylon Bank Employees’ Union president Channa Dissanayake mentioned that the BOC employees are planning to stage protests in Colombo this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Education Non-Academics Employees’ Union will launch a strike from March 15.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

Cardinal slams attempts to challenge SC interim order using privilege issue (English)

Cardinal slams attempts to challenge SC interim order using privilege issue (English)

Govt has taken principled decision to expand fuel distribution - President (English)

Govt has taken principled decision to expand fuel distribution - President (English)

GMOA to expand its strike to remaining five provinces tomorrow

GMOA to expand its strike to remaining five provinces tomorrow

Sajith says govt raised privilege issue in parliament to postpone election (English)

Sajith says govt raised privilege issue in parliament to postpone election (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.13

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.13

BASL felicitates President Ranil on completion of 50 years at the Bar

BASL felicitates President Ranil on completion of 50 years at the Bar

LG polls: Trade unions accuses Govt. Printer of sabotaging ballots printing

LG polls: Trade unions accuses Govt. Printer of sabotaging ballots printing