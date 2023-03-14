University student drowns in seas off Oluvil

March 14, 2023   10:00 am

A student of South Eastern University has drowned while bathing in the sea with a group of students off the coastal area behind the university premises in Oluvil.

Police mentioned that the local residents had rescued and rushed him to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

The deceased student is a 21-year-old resident of the Oluvil area.

His body has been handed over to the relatives, following the post-mortem examination.

Akkaraipattu Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

