Four more arrested for aiding and abetting Booru Muna

Police have arrested four more suspects for aiding and abetting the wanted murder suspect, notoriously known as “Booru Muna” to escape from police custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.



Wanted criminal “Booru Moona”, who is said to have been involved in 13 murders including the killing of a shop owner in Hanwella on December 18, 2022, had fled after escaping from police custody on February 24, following his arrest at the BIA.



The suspect had been arrested by the airport police when he arrived at the airport to board a flight to Dubai using a forged passport.



Police mentioned that the four suspects were arrested yesterday (March 13), on the charges of providing transport facilities for the suspect to flee, sheltering and providing food for the suspect.



The arrested suspect, aged between 38 and 43 years, have been identified as residents of Katuwellegama, Negombo and Minuwangoda areas.



In addition, two cars used by “Booru Muna” and other four suspects have also been taken into police custody.



The arrestees will be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.