Three nabbed over suspected involvement in human smuggling ring

March 14, 2023   11:56 am

A multiday fishing trawler suspected of being involved in a human smuggling ring was recently seized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Accordingly, three suspects aboard the trawler were also nabbed on suspicions of being involved in the operation.

The apprehension was made during a special operation in the eastern seas off Nilaveli, Trincomalee in the early hours of 12 March.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Wennappuwa, China Bay and Trincomalee, and have been handed over to the Harbour Police of Trincomalee along with the vessel, for onward legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, investigations into the apprehension are being conducted by both, the Navy and Sri Lanka Police.

