Maithripalas writ to be heard before five-member Appeals Court bench

Maithripalas writ to be heard before five-member Appeals Court bench

March 14, 2023   12:14 pm

The Court of Appeal today (March 14) decided to appoint a five-member bench to hear former President Maithripala Sirisena’s writ application challenging a private plaint filed against him over the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Accordingly, the most senior judges of the Appeals Court will be appointed to this five-member bench.

Further, the Colombo Fort Magistrate has been ordered to refrain from taking any action against the former Head of State pertaining to the said private plaint, until a verdict is delivered following the writ application hearing.

This order was given by a two-member judge bench comprising Appeals Court President, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar.

The private plaint had been filed by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini and a victim of the terror attacks against the former President over his failure to prevent the calamity despite receiving forewarnings from intelligence agencies.

After taking into consideration this private plaint, the Fort Magistrate had issued summons to Sirisena, instructing him to appear before the court.

Later, the former President lodged a writ application before the Appeals Court, alleging that the manner in which the summons were issued is unlawful, thus seeking a writ order revoking the summons.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.14

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.14

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.03.14

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

G.C.E. O/L exam to be further postponed? (English)

Cardinal slams attempts to challenge SC interim order using privilege issue (English)

Cardinal slams attempts to challenge SC interim order using privilege issue (English)

Govt has taken principled decision to expand fuel distribution - President (English)

Govt has taken principled decision to expand fuel distribution - President (English)

GMOA to expand its strike to remaining five provinces tomorrow

GMOA to expand its strike to remaining five provinces tomorrow

Sajith says govt raised privilege issue in parliament to postpone election (English)

Sajith says govt raised privilege issue in parliament to postpone election (English)