Kanchana meets representatives of CPC & CPSTL unions

March 14, 2023   05:18 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has met with the trade unions of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) ahead of the large-scale trade union action scheduled to take place tomorrow (15 March).

Accordingly, Wijesekera met with representatives of all trade unions affiliated with both institutions, and discussed several matters of concern, including proposals for performance-based incentives and promotions.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister confirmed that new retail suppliers, new refineries, financial and human resource audits and the termination of collective agreements were amongst the issues discussed at the meeting.

This meeting comes almost 24 hours ahead of a collective trade union strike action due to take place tomorrow (15 March), with unions of several sectors uniting against the incumbent government and certain unpopular decisions that were recently made.

