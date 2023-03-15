Parts of the island to receive spells of showers

March 15, 2023   06:56 am

Several spells of showers are expected in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Pottuvil.

The winds will be easterly to south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

