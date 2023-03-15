Token strike limits operation of office trains

March 15, 2023   07:02 am

The Sri Lanka Railway Department has confirmed that only 10 office trains are being operated this morning (15 March).

Accordingly only 10 office trains are in operation this morning, owing to the collective trade union action being launched today against the government.

Last night (14 March), however, it was announced that for the convenience of commuters, 13 office train services will operate at the usual time in today’s schedule, despite the planned multisectoral token strike.

Accordingly, the relevant trains were scheduled to operate from Avissawella, Chilaw, Rambukkana, Ganewatte, Mahawa, Kandy, Beliatta, Galle, Aluthgama, and Kalutara-South to Colombo, between 05:00 a.m. – 0:00 a.m. 

The President’s Media Division (PMD) also stated that police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety of passengers and the railway employees who report to work.

The Professionals’ Trade Union Alliance (PTUA), a collective of over 30 multisectoral trade unions, is scheduled to stage a 24-hour token strike today

Accordingly, trade unions of several sectors including power, water, education, medical, banking, postal, ports and railways are set to engage in today’s strike against the conduct of the government, including the electricity tariff hike, the unfair tax policy revision and other such unpopular decisions that were taken.

