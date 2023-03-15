Mawanella PS chairman removed from post

Mawanella PS chairman removed from post

March 15, 2023   09:40 am

Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) chairman Noel Dasantha Stephen has been removed from the post with effect from Tuesday (March 14) after he was found guilty of the allegations levelled against him.

In a special gazette notification published on March 13, Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province Tikiri Kobbekaduwa said Stephen was also stripped of his position as a Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha member.

On January 13, the Mawanella PS chairman was arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 2 million from a businessman.

The Bribery Commission had apprehended him in the act while accepting the money to approve a building plan.

In a previous gazette notification, the Sabaragamuwa governor had appointed retired High Court Judge Rohana Anura Kumara as a single-person commission of inquiry to look into the alleged offences committed by the Mawanella PS chairman while in office.

After studying the report compiled by the retired high court judge, the governor noted that there is sufficient evidence against the Mawanella PS chairman to conclude that he has committed one or more offences set out in Section 185(1) of the Pradeshiya Sabha Act No. 15 of 1987.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

Mahanayake Theros write to President, urge to hold elections on time

Mahanayake Theros write to President, urge to hold elections on time

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow