Body of a female found hanging with hands bound

Body of a female found hanging with hands bound

March 15, 2023   11:19 am

The Piliyandala Police found the body of a woman inside a house in the Suwarapola area in Piliyandala last evening (14 March).

Accordingly, the body of the 27-year-old was found in hanging in the house, with her hands bound with a cloth, after an investigation was launched following information received by the Piliyandala Police.

Police have revealed that the deceased had come to her mother’s house following a dispute with her husband, after which she was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The body is currently placed at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, while the postmortem examination is due to be conducted today (15 March).
Further investigations into the death are being carried out by the Piliyandala Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

SL should be the next MICE destination (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

Steps to be taken to ease TAX Burden on public - cabinet (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

End-of-term school exams postponed in four provinces

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.03.14

Mahanayake Theros write to President, urge to hold elections on time

Mahanayake Theros write to President, urge to hold elections on time