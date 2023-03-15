Body of a female found hanging with hands bound

The Piliyandala Police found the body of a woman inside a house in the Suwarapola area in Piliyandala last evening (14 March).

Accordingly, the body of the 27-year-old was found in hanging in the house, with her hands bound with a cloth, after an investigation was launched following information received by the Piliyandala Police.

Police have revealed that the deceased had come to her mother’s house following a dispute with her husband, after which she was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The body is currently placed at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, while the postmortem examination is due to be conducted today (15 March).

Further investigations into the death are being carried out by the Piliyandala Police.