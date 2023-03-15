Cabinet to be reshuffled soon?

Cabinet to be reshuffled soon?

March 15, 2023   02:49 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP S. M. Chandrasena has hinted at a potential cabinet reshuffle in the near future.

Speaking to the media today (15 March) in this regard, Chandrasena stated that talks regarding a cabinet reshuffle are underway.

“It is reported that the cabinet reshuffle will take place soon. It is actually something that needs to be done,” he said when inquired as to when the reshuffle might take place.

When questioned by a reporter whether it is likely for the MP to receive a portfolio himself, Chandrasena stated that although he is deserving of a ministerial post, it is unlikely that he will receive one.

“I came first in the Anuradhapura district four times. I am one of the most senior candidates that came forward. This is actually a grave injustice being done to us. We are people who have done a lot for our country”, Chandrasena said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Many services crippled by trade unions' 24-hour token strike

Many services crippled by trade unions' 24-hour token strike

Many services crippled by trade unions' 24-hour token strike

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.15

Criminal duo 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' repatriated to Sri Lanka

Criminal duo 'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' repatriated to Sri Lanka

SM Chandrasena says govt cannot be toppled by launching strike actions

SM Chandrasena says govt cannot be toppled by launching strike actions

Trade union leaders defend their decision to launch 24-hour islandwide strike

Trade union leaders defend their decision to launch 24-hour islandwide strike

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

Collective trade union strike to 'shut down' the country tomorrow? (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)

End-of-term school exams postponed (English)