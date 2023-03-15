Cabinet to be reshuffled soon?

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP S. M. Chandrasena has hinted at a potential cabinet reshuffle in the near future.

Speaking to the media today (15 March) in this regard, Chandrasena stated that talks regarding a cabinet reshuffle are underway.

“It is reported that the cabinet reshuffle will take place soon. It is actually something that needs to be done,” he said when inquired as to when the reshuffle might take place.

When questioned by a reporter whether it is likely for the MP to receive a portfolio himself, Chandrasena stated that although he is deserving of a ministerial post, it is unlikely that he will receive one.

“I came first in the Anuradhapura district four times. I am one of the most senior candidates that came forward. This is actually a grave injustice being done to us. We are people who have done a lot for our country”, Chandrasena said.