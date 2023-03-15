Russian national injured in accident on Southern Expressway

A Russian national has sustained critical injuries in a motor accident that took place in the Kahathuduwa area on the Southern Expressway early this morning (March 15).

The car, in which the injured foreigner was travelling, rear-ended a lorry, while they were travelling towards Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. The car in question had entered the Southern Expressway at the Pinnaduwa Entrance, the police said.

Police have arrested the driver of the car following the accident.

The officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) Unit in the expressway arrived at the scene immediately after the accident and managed to rescue the Russian national who was trapped inside the car and rushed him to the Homagama Base Hospital.