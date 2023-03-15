GMOA to temporarily call off island-wide token strike

The island-wide strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is set to be called off at 08.00 a.m. tomorrow (March 16).

Speaking in a press briefing today (March 15), Media Spokesperson of the GMOA, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe mentioned that the strike action will be called off temporarily tomorrow, taking into account a series of proposals submitted by the Presidential Secretariat to the Professionals’ Trade Union Alliance (PTUA), as well as views and opinions of the trade union members and also the inconveniences faced by the general public.

“This doesn’t mean that the GMOA withdraws from this trade union action or that there is any change in [our] ties with the Professionals’ Trade Union Alliance. We are ready to join hands with them in future trade union actions,” he said.

He also stated that the countrywide strike launched by all other medical officers’ associations, who joined this trade union action with the GMOA, would be called off by tomorrow, considering the positive responses from the governing party and the president.

Accordingly, the general services and activities at government hospitals across the country will be carried out as usual, Dr. Wijesinghe noted.