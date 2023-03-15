Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans

March 15, 2023   04:18 pm

The government of Malaysia has approved additional 10,000 jobs for Sri Lankan migrant workers, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara stated.

Accordingly, additional 10,000 job opportunities as security personnel have been secured for Sri Lankans, apart from the existing job quota which was previously approved through the G2G agreement between the two countries.

The Minister also revealed that for the first time in the island nation’s history, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has registered and facilitated over 300,000 migrant workers.

“For the first time in the history of Sri Lanka, the SLBFE has registered and facilitated over 300,000 migrant workers who will, in return, contribute positively to the crisis we face while elevating the living standards of their families”, he said in this regard.

