Locally-assembled brand-new motorcycles handed over to president

Locally assembled brand-new SENARO GN 125 motorcycles have been donated to the President’s Office this morning (March 15).



The assembly of these bikes followed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that was introduced by the Ministry of Industry for manufacturing, assembling, and producing vehicle components in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.



President Ranil Wickremesinghe was officially given the keys and accompanying documents by Senaro Motor Corporation Managing Director Mr. Roshana Waduge, the PMD said.



The newly built assembly factory in the Yakkala area has been producing the SENARO GN 125 motorcycle with 35% value addition through locally produced spare parts, thanks to Senaro Motor Company Pvt. Ltd.



The company has invested Rs. 1.5 billion in this venture, with the full financial support of the Bank of Ceylon. The goal is to increase the value addition to 50% in the near future and create more than 160 direct job opportunities.



Introduced to the Sri Lankan market, the SENARO GN 125 motorcycle is now a force in reviving the local economy and adding new energy to local enterprise, according to the PMD.



Chairman of the Bank of Ceylon, Ronald C. Perera (PC), General Manager Russell Fonseka, Deputy General Manager Rohana Kumara, Director, Senaro Motor Company Mohan Somachandra and other officials were present on this occasion, it added.