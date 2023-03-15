Zahrans wife granted bail after four years

March 15, 2023   07:26 pm

The wife of Zahran Hashim, the main suspect behind the Easter Sunday Attacks of 2019, has been granted bail by the Kalmunai High Court.

Accordingly, Abdul Cader Fathima Saadiah was granted bail after being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for four years.

Five days into the coordinated bomb blasts on the 21st of April 2019, extremist militants had opened fire and set off explosives at Sainthamaruthu in Kalmunai as the security forces closed in to raid their safe house.

A total of 15 bodies including six men, three women and six children were recovered from the site.

The father and brother of the Zahran Hashim were among the dead while his wife Abdul Cader Fatima Saadiah and then four-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

She was later subjected to extensive interrogation and she had also recorded a confidential statement before the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

