Chinese Embassy donates uniform material for Sri Lanka Police

The Chinese Embassy, today (March 15) handed over a donation of material to the Government of Sri Lanka as a donation for the production of police uniforms, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The donation was made by the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, to the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles.

This donation was made at the Presidential Secretariat in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayake and Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake were also present at the event.