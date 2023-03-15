Chinese Embassy donates uniform material for Sri Lanka Police

March 15, 2023   10:00 pm

The Chinese Embassy, today (March 15) handed over a donation of material to the Government of Sri Lanka as a donation for the production of police uniforms, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The donation was made by the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, to the Minister of Public Security, Tiran Alles.

This donation was made at the Presidential Secretariat in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayake and Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake were also present at the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Shouldn't sabotage necessary yet long-overdue reforms for political reasons  Sabry (English)

Shouldn't sabotage necessary yet long-overdue reforms for political reasons  Sabry (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Many services crippled by trade unions' 24-hour token strike

Many services crippled by trade unions' 24-hour token strike

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.15