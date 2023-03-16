Sabry participates in Commonwealth Day commemorative events

March 15, 2023   11:09 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting, attended a number of events commemorating Commonwealth Day on Monday (March 13).

The main event was the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey which His Majesty King Charles III, Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family attended.

During the service, Chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain and Chief Incumbent of London Buddhist Vihara Ven. Dr. Bogoda Seelawimala invoked blessings on the Commonwealth of Nations and its peoples on behalf of Buddhists.

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s independence, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in the UK facilitated Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera, Sri Lankan artistes to perform at the service.

The service also featured a procession of young flag bearers representing each of the 56 nations of the Commonwealth, where Thejani Mahadiulwewa carried the Sri Lankan flag.

Foreign Minister Sabry also attended the reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, on the occasion of Commonwealth Day.

Earlier in the day Foreign Minister Sabry participated in the Commonwealth Day ceremonial flag-raising hosted by Speaker of the House of Commons The Right Hon. Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the Palace of Westminster.

The minister laid a wreath at the wreath-laying ceremony at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates, to pay tribute to the five million servicemen and women who served in the Armed Forces during the First and Second World Wars, and also participated in the flag-raising event for the Commonwealth Flag for Peace at Marlborough House.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the UK Saroja Sirisena was associated with Foreign Minister Sabry at these events.

