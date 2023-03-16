GDP growth rate for 2022 recorded as negative 7.8%

March 16, 2023   08:28 am

The economic growth rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 has been estimated as negative 12.4 percent, says the Department of Census and Statistics. Meanwhile, the year-on-year GDP growth rate for the year 2022 has been reported as 7.8 percent of negative growth rate.
