Afternoon thundershowers likely in most parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says atmospheric conditions are getting favourable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Mannar districts in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm is likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthra, Galle and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

A few showers are likely in the coastal areas of the Eastern province.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be easterly to south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.