Afternoon thundershowers likely in most parts of the island

Afternoon thundershowers likely in most parts of the island

March 16, 2023   08:53 am

The Department of Meteorology says atmospheric conditions are getting favourable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Mannar districts in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm is likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthra, Galle and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

A few showers are likely in the coastal areas of the Eastern province.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be easterly to south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA

Sri Lankan physicist-led team discovers room-temperature superconductor

Sri Lankan physicist-led team discovers room-temperature superconductor