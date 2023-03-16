Two arrested for stealing firearm and bullets from Panagoda army camp

Two suspects have been arrested for stealing a T-56 firearm with 03 magazines and a cache of 90 bullets issued to a soldier of Sri Lanka Army, who was deployed for duty at a security guard booth at the Panagoda Army Camp.

The apprehension was made last morning (March 15) during a special raid carried out by the Homicide and Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police said.

The arrestees include a former army soldier, who is suspected to have stolen the firearm and the bullets, and an army sergeant who aided and abetted the former army soldier while he was in hiding.

Police stated that the arrested former army soldier is a resident of Middeniya while the army sergeant is a resident of the Weyangoda area.

The suspects will be produced before Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (March 16).