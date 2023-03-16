Two arrested for stealing firearm and bullets from Panagoda army camp

Two arrested for stealing firearm and bullets from Panagoda army camp

March 16, 2023   11:26 am

Two suspects have been arrested for stealing a T-56 firearm with 03 magazines and a cache of 90 bullets issued to a soldier of Sri Lanka Army, who was deployed for duty at a security guard booth at the Panagoda Army Camp.

The apprehension was made last morning (March 15) during a special raid carried out by the Homicide and Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police said.

The arrestees include a former army soldier, who is suspected to have stolen the firearm and the bullets, and an army sergeant who aided and abetted the former army soldier while he was in hiding.

Police stated that the arrested former army soldier is a resident of Middeniya while the army sergeant is a resident of the Weyangoda area.

The suspects will be produced before Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (March 16).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA