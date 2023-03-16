Appeals Court issues order on two writs against PAYE tax on judges

Appeals Court issues order on two writs against PAYE tax on judges

March 16, 2023   01:08 pm

The Court of Appeal has granted leave to consider two writ applications seeking an order revoking the decision to impose the PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax on the salaries of judges.

Accordingly, the two petitions, filed by the High Court Judges’ Association and the Judicial Officers’ Association, will be called before a five-member Appeals Court judge bench for consideration.

Meanwhile, the interim order preventing the imposing of the PAYE tax on the salaries of judges was further extended until March 22.

These orders were given by the Appeals Court bench comprising its president Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar today when a petition filed by Sri Lanka’s District Judges and Magistrates was taken up today.

This petition will be called again before the Appeals Court bench on March 22.

The Court of Appeal first issued the interim order on January 25, preventing the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) from collecting PAYE taxes from judges following the consideration of a petition filed by the said association of Sri Lanka’s District Judges and Magistrates.

