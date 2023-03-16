Teen arrested for attacking father to death while saving mother

A person who was admitted to the Polonnaruwa Teaching Hospital with critical head injuries in an attack has died last night (March 15).



Police Media Division noted that the man in question had tried to assault his wife during an argument that ensued after he came home in a drunken state on the night of March 14.



As the man attempted to attack his wife with an iron rod, his son and daughter intervened to save her. However, during the commotion, the 16-year-old son had snatched the iron rod from the father and hit him on the head, the police said.

The injured father was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

However, the police have arrested the son who committed the murder yesterday (March 15) and remanded him in custody.

Polonnaruwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a young woman lost her life after falling into an agricultural well in the Sippukulama area of Mihintale.

Police mentioned that the deceased woman was a 23-year-old resident of the same area.

The victim’s younger sister, who returned from a nearby paddy field after tending to the cattle, had searched for her sister after realizing she was not home.

She later found the missing sister fallen into the agricultural well.

Mihintale Police is conducting further investigations to ascertain if there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and how the deceased woman fell into the well.