Teen arrested for attacking father to death while saving mother

Teen arrested for attacking father to death while saving mother

March 16, 2023   01:44 pm

A person who was admitted to the Polonnaruwa Teaching Hospital with critical head injuries in an attack has died last night (March 15).
 
Police Media Division noted that the man in question had tried to assault his wife during an argument that ensued after he came home in a drunken state on the night of March 14.
 
As the man attempted to attack his wife with an iron rod, his son and daughter intervened to save her. However, during the commotion, the 16-year-old son had snatched the iron rod from the father and hit him on the head, the police said.

The injured father was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

However, the police have arrested the son who committed the murder yesterday (March 15) and remanded him in custody.

Polonnaruwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a young woman lost her life after falling into an agricultural well in the Sippukulama area of Mihintale.

Police mentioned that the deceased woman was a 23-year-old resident of the same area.

The victim’s younger sister, who returned from a nearby paddy field after tending to the cattle, had searched for her sister after realizing she was not home.

She later found the missing sister fallen into the agricultural well.

Mihintale Police is conducting further investigations to ascertain if there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and how the deceased woman fell into the well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

Minister Sabry holds bilateral talks with foreign ministers while in UK (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

President Ranil writes open letter to official bilateral creditors (English)

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Island-wide one-day strike cripples health services

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Govt says services not crippled by token strike (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Malaysia approves 10,000 more job opportunities for Sri Lankans (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA

'Harak Kata' and 'Kudu Salindu' to be detained for 90 days under PTA