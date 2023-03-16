1.1 mn applications for welfare benefits out of 3.7 mn verified thus far

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe has confirmed that 1.1 million welfare benefit applications in 334 Divisional Secretariats have been verified thus far.

Accordingly, 1.1 million applications, out of the total 3.7 million applications received thus far to identify those eligible for the welfare benefits payment programme, have been completed through the ongoing information survey, due to end on 31 March.

Thus, Semasinghe urged all applicants to submit accurate and timely data to the survey officers conducting the Information Survey for the Welfare Benefit Payment Program, as “failing to provide information before the deadline could result in the loss of benefits”.

To ensure their eligibility for the welfare benefit payment program, applicants must provide accurate information to the relevant officials and verify their identity with a National Identity Card, Electoral Register registration number, or a letter issued by the Divisional Secretary.

Additionally, clinic and medical records of kidney patients and disabled persons, as well as water and electricity bills, may also be submitted as supporting documents for the welfare benefit payment program application.

Once the data acquisition process is complete, carried out under the slogan “Let’s be truthful – let’s give benefits to deserving people”, applicants must sign a statement confirming the accuracy of their data.

A QR code will be provided to every household, which can be used to monitor the summary of the data provided.

The implementation of this program will align with the amended Welfare Benefit Payment Orders No. 1 of 2022, as per the provisions of the Welfare Benefits Act No. 24 of 2002, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved this amendment, which was published in the Special Gazette No. 2302/23 dated 20 October 2022, as per the Special Gazette No. 2310/30 dated 15 December 2022.

A total of 6,728 officers have been deployed across all divisional secretariats in the island to collect data for the information survey of the welfare benefit payment program and identify eligible beneficiaries.

Accordingly, a total of 3,190 development officers, 494 economic development officers, 205 village officers, 1,127 other officers, and 1,712 temporary recruits were assigned to this task.