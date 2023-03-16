Ship carrying TSP fertilizer docks at Colombo Port

March 16, 2023   03:23 pm

Following a hiatus for nearly three seasons, the MV INCE PACIFIC ship docked at the Colombo Port this morning (16 March), carrying 36,000 metric tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertilizer (‘Mada Pohora’).

Accordingly, the stock of fertilizer will be distributed amongst the 1.2 million farming families in Sri Lanka, with 55 kilograms of TSP fertilizer being given for free per hectare, Minster of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera stated.

The distribution of the fertilizer is scheduled to take place at 01:00 p.m. on Sunday (19 March) at the Colombo Commercial Fertilizers premises in Wattala.
Meanwhile, another shipment of fertilizer is also scheduled to arrive on the island soon.

The TSP fertilizer was provided through the joint efforts of USAID and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN).

Minister Amaraweera stated that this Yala season will be the first time after three seasons that measures are underway to provide farmers with all three types of fertilizer; TSP, urea and Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer (‘Bandi Pohora’).

