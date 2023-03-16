Four pilgrims reportedly dead after suspected food poisoning

The Public Health Inspector’s Union suspects that the recent deaths of four persons who had gone on pilgrimage were due to food poisoning.

Chairman of the Union, PHI Upul Rohana stated that 10 more persons who were diagnosed with food poisoning or bacterial infection have been reported thus far.

Meanwhile, he urged all those on pilgrimage to Sri Pada and other sites to remain cautious and to follow safe food practices while on pilgrimage.

He also requested pilgrims to boil drinking water prior to consumption for extra caution.