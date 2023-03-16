Election Commission to meet secretaries of political parties

Election Commission to meet secretaries of political parties

March 16, 2023   05:58 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has summoned the secretaries of the political parties contesting the 2023 Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, the meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Election Secretariat on 23 March.

The decision to hold a meeting with the aforementioned group was taken at a Committee meeting held today (16 March).

Moreover, it was also decided to terminate the rights of those political parties who fail to submit the audited accounts statements for the year 2021 within a period of 14 days from today, under Section 9(3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981.

Thus, failure to comply with the instructions of the Commission will result in those relevant political parties being removed from the registered list of political parties.

