VIASL discusses recommencing vehicle importation with CBSL governor

The Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) has requested the relevant authorities to permit recommencing the importation of vehicles into Sri Lanka.

VIASL President Srishantha Gamage confirmed this further stating that the request was made by the Association from Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Gamage noted, however, that they did not receive a favourable response in this regard.

Despite this, the VIASL Chairman revealed that Dr. Weerasinghe had promised to focus on lowering the interest rates for loans within the second-hand vehicle market, in order to provide a certain extent of relief.

Commenting on this, Gamage stated that such a move will protect the local market for used vehicles.