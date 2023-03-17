Showers or thundershowers possible in three provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says in its weather forecast.

Several spells of light showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via, Colombo, Galle and Pottuvil.

Winds will be easterly or north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.