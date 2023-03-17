Agri. Minister off to India to attend global conference on millets

Agri. Minister off to India to attend global conference on millets

March 17, 2023   11:18 am

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera departed the island on Thursday to attend the Global Conference on International Year of Millets in New Delhi, India.

The lawmaker is attending the conference on the invitation of his Indian counterpart, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Agriculture ministers from various countries, international scientists, nutritionists, health experts, start-up leaders and other stakeholders will take part in this conference, which is taking place from March 18 - 19 under the aegis of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The global conference will comprise sessions on all important issues related to millets such as promotion and awareness of millets among producers, consumers and other stakeholders; millets’ value chain development; health and nutritional aspects of millets; market linkage; research and development.

Based on India’s proposal, the UN General Assembly declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM).

