IMF to approve bailout package for Sri Lanka tomorrow: CBSL governor

March 19, 2023   09:27 pm

Sri Lankan central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told media on Sunday that the country’s “dollar crisis” is over, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to approve a 2.9 billion U.S. dollar bailout package for the country on Monday.

He said Sri Lanka will hence has adequate foreign reserves for imports for essential sectors, adding that the IMF package will boost investor sentiment and enhance the country’s access to more foreign funds and investments.

The IMF package will include budgetary support to Sri Lanka’s government, which is a new element in IMF lending, he said.
Sri Lanka started the related negotiations with the international lender in 2022 after the South Asian country was hit by a severe economic crisis. 

Source - Xinhua
-Agencies

Official term of local government bodies end as authority comes under officials (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.19

Two minor tremors reported in Sri Lanka within 24 hours (English)

Why are minor tremors frequently felt in Sri Lanka?

25-year plan to make Sri Lanka successful by 2048 already underway - President (English)

US-funded 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer handed over to Agri. Ministry (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Local paddy farmers to receive 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer funded by US

