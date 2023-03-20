Showers expected over most parts of the island

Showers expected over most parts of the island

March 20, 2023   07:37 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the morning as well.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North -Central and Eastern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea area around the island.

Winds will be southerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

