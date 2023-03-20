BASL vows to fight countrys executive to preserve judiciarys independence

BASL vows to fight countrys executive to preserve judiciarys independence

March 20, 2023   07:50 am

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) is to wage a battle to preserve the independence of judiciary from the pressure being asserted from the nation’s executive, said the legal body’s chairman Saliya Peiris on Sunday, emphaising that attempts were being made to systematically ignore court rulings.

Speaking during a seminar held in the southern town of Weligama, Peiris said that the legal fraternity should now allow the executives to put the judges under stress. 

“We have seen that the executive is unwilling to obey court orders and attempts are being made to systematically ignore court rulings,” Peiris said.

“We must not allow the executive to put the judges under stress,” Peiris further stressed in a reference to the ongoing spat over the non holding of the local council elections.

The Supreme Court earlier this month issued an interim order asking the state officials not to hinder the election by not releasing the funds.

At least two government parliamentarians had raised a privileges issue in parliament over the interim order which they claimed was an abuse of parliamentary privileges.

Peiris said that the executive meaning the President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s decision to not conduct the election was unacceptable and the use of parliament to bring pressure on the judiciary was an unhealthy development.

“All of us must fight against it,” Peiris was quoted as saying by PTI.

Source: PTI

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Official term of local government bodies end as authority comes under officials (English)

Official term of local government bodies end as authority comes under officials (English)

Official term of local government bodies end as authority comes under officials (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.19

Two minor tremors reported in Sri Lanka within 24 hours (English)

Two minor tremors reported in Sri Lanka within 24 hours (English)

Why are minor tremors frequently felt in Sri Lanka?

Why are minor tremors frequently felt in Sri Lanka?

25-year plan to make Sri Lanka successful by 2048 already underway - President (English)

25-year plan to make Sri Lanka successful by 2048 already underway - President (English)

US-funded 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer handed over to Agri. Ministry (English)

US-funded 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer handed over to Agri. Ministry (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Local paddy farmers to receive 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer funded by US

Local paddy farmers to receive 36,000 MT of TSP fertilizer funded by US