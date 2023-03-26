Price of a cup of milk tea slashed

March 26, 2023   06:02 pm

The price of a cup of milk tea will be reduced with effect from tomorrow (March 27), says Asela Sampath, the Chairman of the All-Island Canteen Owners’ Association.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Colombo today (March 26), Mr. Asela Sampath emphasized that the move comes in the wake of the recent revision of the price of a packet of milk powder.

Accordingly, the price of a cup of milk tea which prevailed at Rs.100 will be reduced by Rs. 10, with effect from tomorrow. 

Meanwhile, the milk powder importers recently mentioned that the price of one kilogram of imported milk powder has been reduced by Rs. 200 and that the price of a 400 grams packet of milk powder by Rs. 80 with effect from tomorrow.

