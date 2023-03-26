No issue with the Aragalaya, but with its activists  Namal Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa says that although they have no issue with the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, there are certain issues regarding the activists involved with it.

Speaking at a public meeting held in Bandaragama today (March 26), he said that many people are trying to halt the supporters of the SLPP by scaring them.

“It was just one incident that occurred on May 09. I don’t believe that our innocent supporters of the party went to attack the activists of ‘Aragalaya’, who were at the Galle Face Green. They came only to meet Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa.”

“Even at that time, we said that we have no problem with the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement, but of course, we have a problem with its activists”, he said.

Commenting further, MP Namal Rajapaksa emphasized that an honest system change is required at this time, and that he will definitely advocate that change.

“Honestly, there needs to be a change in this system. We accept it. I am someone who advocates for that system.”

“But if the activists don’t know what their final goal is, if someone tries to build a political force under the guise of the ‘Aragalaya’, if our struggling people will become a pawn of a force, we have a problem with that.”

The ceremonial opening of the SLPP’s party head office in the Bandaragama constituency was held today (March 26). Several senior MPs of the party were also present at the event.