High-level Indian delegation discusses energy cooperation with Sri Lankan President

March 26, 2023   09:42 pm

A high-level Indian delegation called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo on Sunday and briefed him on the developments in the jointly-identified priority areas for collaboration in the energy sector.

President Wickremesinghe provided his insights on the early implementation of these initiatives, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

It said India would gift Sri Lanka 500 solar-powered indoor cooking systems.

The Lanka India Oil Company (LIOC), the local operator of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said the visiting Secretary to the ministry of power and natural gas Pankaj Jain and Chairman IOC Shrikant Madhav Vaidya had earlier visited the Trincomalee eastern Sri Lanka’s IOC terminal.

Sri Lanka and India run a joint venture storing fuel in the World War II time storage tanks in Trincomalee.

Jain had inaugurated three new LIOC retail fuel sheds in their ongoing expansion whilst addressing the chamber of commerce and attended a meeting of chief executive officers of leading Indian businesses based in Sri Lanka.

Chairman IOC Vaidya said he was delighted to have met former World Cup-winning Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

The top-level Indian delegation on the petroleum sector is expected to have extensive talks with their Lankan counterparts for further collaboration, LIOC said.

LIOC provided much assistance to Sri Lankan fuel consumers at the height of the country’s worst economic crisis.

Source - PTI
-Agencies

