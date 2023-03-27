Showers expected in several provinces and districts today

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in North Central, Uva and North-Western provinces and in Mannar district during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle during the night.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.