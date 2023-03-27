First phase of first school term of 2023 begins

First phase of first school term of 2023 begins

March 27, 2023   09:17 am

The first school term for the 2023 academic year begins today (March 27).

Accordingly, all government and government-approved private schools will begin their first term for 2023 today.

However, the first phase of the first school term for 2023 will end on April 04, and the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holiday will be declared from April 05 to April 16, according to the Education Ministry.

Thereby, the second phase of the first school term for the 2023 academic year will begin on April 17, and will continue until May 12. Once again a holiday period will be declared from May 13 to May 25 for schools in order to hold the G.C.E Ordinary Level examination.

The Ministry of Education stated that this phase of the school term will be continued until July 20, 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Ferry service between India and Sri Lanka to commence end of April (English)

Sri Lanka's access to growing Indian & African markets cannot be disrupted  President (English)

Sri Lanka's access to growing Indian & African markets cannot be disrupted  President (English)

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es (English)

TV Derana wins several top awards at 2022 Raigam Tele'es (English)

World Water Day celebration held in Ratmalana (English)

World Water Day celebration held in Ratmalana (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Sri Lanka must enter into a bi-partisan agreement - Senior economist Dr. Dunusinghe (English)

Vegetable prices dropping rapidly at wholesale markets and economic centers

Vegetable prices dropping rapidly at wholesale markets and economic centers

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.26

Constitution is supreme only when it helps maintain their power - Anura Kumara

Constitution is supreme only when it helps maintain their power - Anura Kumara