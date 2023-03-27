First phase of first school term of 2023 begins

The first school term for the 2023 academic year begins today (March 27).

Accordingly, all government and government-approved private schools will begin their first term for 2023 today.

However, the first phase of the first school term for 2023 will end on April 04, and the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holiday will be declared from April 05 to April 16, according to the Education Ministry.

Thereby, the second phase of the first school term for the 2023 academic year will begin on April 17, and will continue until May 12. Once again a holiday period will be declared from May 13 to May 25 for schools in order to hold the G.C.E Ordinary Level examination.

The Ministry of Education stated that this phase of the school term will be continued until July 20, 2023.