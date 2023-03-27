LG polls to be postponed once again?

LG polls to be postponed once again?

March 27, 2023   09:38 am

The 2023 Local Government (LG) election is likely to be postponed once again, as per sources within the Election Commission.

Earlier in a special gazette notification, dated January 30, 2023, issued by the respective District Returning Officers for the LG bodies of each district, it was announced that the LG election would be held on March 09.

However, the LG election was later deferred as the government insisted that polls cannot be funded amidst the prevailing economic crisis.

After being repeatedly postponed, the LG election was eventually rescheduled for April 25, however, it is reported that the polling will be delayed this time too, since only less than a month away for the scheduled date.

The LG polls are likely to be deferred as the printing of ballot papers is put on hold due to a lack of funds, according to sources.

Nevertheless, the election body has not issued any official statement yet, regarding the election being postponed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission noted earlier that postal voting in the 2023 Local Government elections will have to be postponed indefinitely.

