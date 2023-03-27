Teenage student dies after being hit by train in Kandy

A school student has been killed after being hit by a train near the flyover in Mulgampola, Kandy.

Police said that the 16-year-old was hit by a train travelling from Badulla to Kandy yesterday (March 26).

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Madabowala in Kandy, and was studying in a popular school in Kandy.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident occurred as the student was crossing the railway tracks instead of using the flyover where pedestrians travel, while using his mobile phone.

The body of the student has been placed in the mortuary of Kandy Teaching Hospital.

Kandy Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.