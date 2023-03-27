Court dismisses petition against SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon with costs

March 27, 2023   11:21 am

The Court of Appeal today (March 27) ordered the dismissal of a writ petition filed against Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon accusing him of assaulting protestors near Galle Face during the “Gota Go Gama” protests, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the petition has been ordered to be dismissed with costs when the relevant petition was taken up before the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of the President of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar.

The petition had been filed seeking an order be issued to the Attorney General ordering him to arrest SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon as a suspect in the incident of attacking the “Gota Go Gama” protest site, record statements and to present them before courts.

The court has issued this order after considering a preliminary objection raised by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the SDIG, when the petition was taken up this morning.

